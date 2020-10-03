Posters in Bihar ‘No hatred for Modi, Nitish Teri Khair nahin’ What is LJP’s wish?

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: New experiments are being seen this time in Bihar assembly elections. This time the young leaders are busy challenging CM Nitish Kumar. On one side there is RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and on the other hand Pushpal Priya Chaudhary of Plurals is also standing, while in NDA also LJP leader Chirag Paswan has kept a different bugle. Amidst all this, a poster is showing in Patna, in which bridges have been tied to praise the BJP, while there is anger on Nitish. Also Read – Bihar Election: Seats split in Grand Alliance, Congress will fight on 70; Tejaswi will be CM candidate

A few days ago, the BJP tied the bridge praising Nitish and his posters were seen, while on the same side, a poster was displayed by the RJD, in which the poster of Narendra Modi's DNA statement against Nitish Kumar appeared. Now such posters are becoming viral on the social site, in which Chirag Paswan is seen in friendship with PM Modi and in rar mood with Nitish. It is believed that these posters are going viral by LJP supporters.

On this poster which has gone viral since Saturday morning, it is written – 'No hatred for Modi, Nitish Teri Khair nahin'. That means the issue seems to be the same. In such a situation, the question arises whether there will be either LJP or JDU in the NDA. Because Chirag in the poster is shaking hands with Narendra Modi, then he is seen closing the doors of possibilities with Nitish. LJP is denying the official claim of this poster, but it is believed that it has been released by LJP supporters.

It is believed that the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) can opt out of the NDA alliance and contest elections on 143 seats with the slogan ‘No hating Modi, Nitish Teri Khair nahi’ or ‘No enmity with Modi’. According to the report published in The Hindu, LJP will contest the 143 seats on which the BJP has not offered its candidates. The LJP has assured the BJP that it will support the BJP candidate for the CM candidate in the post-election situation.