Posting and liking on social media in improve of Taliban was once heavy, 14 folks arrested

Guwahati: In Assam, 14 folks were arrested by way of the police for supporting the Taliban profession of Afghanistan on social media. Two folks each and every had been arrested from Kamrup Metropolitan, Barpeta, Dhubri and Karimganj districts. One individual each and every was once arrested from Darrang, Kachar, Hailakandi, South Salmara, Goalpara and Hojai districts.Additionally Learn – Experiences of ‘kidnapping’ of greater than 150 folks together with Indians from close to Kabul Airport, Taliban denied

A senior police officer stated that those arrests had been produced from Friday evening they usually had been booked underneath the Illegal Actions (Prevention) Act, IT Act and CrPC. “We’re on alert and tracking social media for objectionable posts,” the respectable stated. Additionally Learn – UP: Case filed towards poet Munawwar Rana, who gave commentary on Taliban, higher difficulties

Assam Police Particular DGP GP Singh stated, “Assam Police has arrested 14 folks for social media posts referring to Taliban actions.” This motion has been given underneath the provisions of the state legislation. Other people were steered to take precautions to keep away from penal motion to keep away from such posts/likes and many others. on social media platforms.” Additionally Learn – IAF’s C-130J delivery airplane wearing 85 Indians from Kabul, touchdown in Tajikistan

Deputy Inspector Basic Violet Barua stated that the Assam Police is taking strict motion towards the ones making pro-Taliban remarks on social media. He tweeted, “We’re registering prison instances towards such folks. When you come throughout the sort of factor, please touch the police.”

Those arrests had been made since Friday evening and instances were registered towards them underneath the Illegal Actions (Prevention) Act, IT Act and CrPC.