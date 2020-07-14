Postmortem report of 8 policemen killed in Kanpur encounter surfaced, many shocking revelations surfaced

Lucknow: 8 policemen were shot dead in Bikaru village of Kanpur. After this, the police investigated gangster Vikas Dubey and his entire gang has been wiped out. However, the postmortem report of the 8 policemen killed has now come. After the arrival of this report, it has been learned that how mercilessly, 8 people including Vikas Dubey and his associates, CO Devendra Mishra were killed. Also Read – Kanpur Encounter: AK-47 found in Vikas Dubey’s house, arrested with Gurga Insas rifle

It has been revealed in the report of the policemen that in addition to bullets, sharp-edged weapons were also used. This makes it clear that the motive of the culprits was not only to kill the policemen but also to take revenge. Explain that in the interrogation of the Ujjain police, Vikas Dubey had revealed that he had a feud with CO Devendra Mishra since 22 years ago. During this, Vikas Dubey also fired on Devendra Mishra.

According to the postmortem report, a total of 4 bullets were fired on CO Devendra. Please tell that in these four bullets, 1 bullet was killed in his head. 2 in his stomach and 1 bullet in his chest. After this, the feet of Devendra Mishra were also cut. The postmortem report has also revealed that all the bullets that Devendra Mishra was shot, were all shot very close to the point blank range. After the arrival of this report, it is clear that Devendra Mishra was murdered with a vengeance.

If we talk about other policemen, the soldier Sultan was shot two bullets. Similarly, about 10 bullets were shot at other policemen as well. After the firing, all the policemen were killed on the spot itself. Please tell that after the post mortem report of CO Vikas Dubey, it has become clear that this murder was done by the gangster Vikas Dubey in retaliation.