Postponed Olympic Qualifiers Will Happen At Revised Dates: IOA President

IOA President Narinder Batra on Saturday talked about the Tokyo Olympics qualification events, postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, shall be held as quickly because the nicely being catastrophe is resolved.
2 hours in the past
Sports activities
Depart a remark
IOA President Narinder Batra on Saturday talked about the Tokyo Olympics qualification events, postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, shall be held as quickly because the nicely being catastrophe is resolved.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment