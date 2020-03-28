General News

Postponed Olympic Qualifiers Will Happen At Revised Dates: IOA President

March 28, 2020
IOA President Narinder Batra on Saturday talked about the Tokyo Olympics qualification events, postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, shall be held as quickly because the nicely being catastrophe is resolved.



Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist.

