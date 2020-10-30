Potato prices are going to decrease! Government gives big discount on import, 30,000 tons will come from Bhutan in next few days

Potato Price Latest News: Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that 10 lakh tons of this vegetable is being imported to curb the retail price of potatoes. Out of this, about 30,000 tonnes of potatoes will come from Bhutan in the next few days. He said this at a time when the retail price of potato has reached above Rs 60 a kg in some places in the country. Also Read – Navratri Pumpkin And Potato Dish: Make Special Pumpkin And Potato Mash During Navratri Fast, Learn How To Make

Goyal also said that the customs duty for import of 10 lakh tonnes of potatoes has been reduced to 10 percent by January 2021. In a press conference organized through video conference, he said that the price of potato is increasing and the all India average retail price has remained stable for the last three days at Rs 42 a kg.

Goyal said that though the government has taken steps to import potatoes. He said, "Steps have been taken to curb the retail price of potatoes. We are going to import 10 lakh tons of potatoes. Of this, about 30,000 tonnes of potatoes will arrive from Bhutan in the next few days. "We are making sure that potatoes, onions and other essential items are available at cheaper rates during the festivals."

