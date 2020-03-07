‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Casts ‘Greenleaf’ Star Lovie Simone (EXCLUSIVE)

“Energy Book III: Raising Kanan” at Starz continues to construct out its forged with the addition of Lovie Simone, Selection has realized solely.

The sequence will discover the early lifetime of “Energy” character Kanan Stark, performed within the mothership sequence by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. She joins beforehand introduced forged members Mekai Curtis, Patina Miller, Omar Epps, and Hailey Kilgore.

Simone has been forged within the sequence common function of Davina Harrison. Described as robust, delicate, broken, and resilient, Davina is Kanan’s (Curtis) supreme lady, and he’s been crushing on her since second grade. Davina has a troublesome dwelling life, and goes out with Buck Twenty, one in every of Distinctive’s crew. Her laborious exterior softens rapidly after she’s kicked out of faculty for getting right into a struggle and Kanan reveals up for her in an surprising approach.

Simone at the moment stars on the OWN sequence “Greenleaf,” on which she has appeared for the reason that present’s first season. She has additionally appeared on reveals corresponding to “Blue Bloods” and “Orange Is the New Black.” In movie, she is going to star within the upcoming reboot of “The Craft” and within the Amazon function “Selah & the Spades.” The latter movie debuted finally yr’s Sundance Movie Pageant and can debut on the streamer in April. She was beforehand featured as a part of Selection‘s Youth Impression Report in 2016.

She is repped by Buchwald, Shirley Grant Administration, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and government producer on “Raising Kanan.” “Energy” creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp government produces by way of her firm Finish of Episode, together with Jackson by way of his G-Unit Movie and Tv. Different government producers are Mark Canton by way of Environment Leisure MM, Finish of Episode’s Chris Salek, and Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein, Bart Wenrich, and Kevin Fox. Rob Hardy has signed on to direct the premiere episode and government produce. Lionsgate Tv produces for Starz.

The present is one in every of 4 “Energy” tasks at the moment within the works at Starz. “Energy Book II: Ghost” was introduced final yr, whereas the others introduced after the mothership sequence finale are “Energy Book IV: Affect” and “Energy Book V: Drive.”