Power to go away the chair after taking oath as CM, Girls’s Fee calls for resignation from Charanjit Singh Channi, know the rationale

New Delhi: Nationwide Fee for Girls chairperson Rekha Sharma has sought the resignation of the brand new Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the “MeToo-related allegations” leveled a couple of years in the past. Rekha Sharma mentioned in a observation that it’s ‘shameful’ that this type of particular person has been made the Leader Minister. Allow us to tell that lately Charanjit Singh Channi has taken oath because the CM of Punjab.Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Information: Congress named Rajni Patil as candidate within the by-election for Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra

Rekha Sharma mentioned, “It is vitally shameful and objectionable that this type of particular person has been made the Leader Minister of Punjab. We don’t need another girl to stand the similar revel in and harassment {that a} girl IAS officer needed to undergo. didn’t take motion. “It may be imagined what’s going to be the state of girls’s protection in a state the place the person in price is himself accused of posing a risk to ladies’s protection,” he mentioned. Additionally Learn – PM Modi congratulated the brand new CM, mentioned – will proceed to paintings with the Punjab govt for the folk

It’s noteworthy that during 2018 it was once alleged that Channi, the then minister of Punjab govt, had despatched objectionable messages to a girl IAS officer. Alternatively, the girl IAS officer didn’t report a criticism referring to this and the subject was once resolved between the 2. On Might 3 this yr, Punjab Girls’s Fee chairperson Manisha Gulati instructed the state govt that she sought after justice for the IAS officer, who has now been transferred outdoor Punjab. She had mentioned that she’s going to cross on a starvation strike if the state govt does no longer apprise her of its stand in this factor in every week. He had mentioned that he has written a letter to the Leader Secretary difficult an motion taken file of the federal government. Additionally Learn – Punjab: Charanjit Singh Channi in motion once CM turns into CM, calls for Middle to withdraw all 3 agricultural rules