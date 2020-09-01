Power universe expands as the Tommy Egan spin-off Power Book IV: Force is confirmed

Joseph Sikora will reprise the function of Power’s Tommy Egan in the third spin-off sequence, Power Book IV: Force, which has simply been greenlit by the Starz community.

The unique Power sequence screens on Netflix in the UK and is primarily based round the exploits of a well-liked nightclub proprietor who moonlights as drug supplier for New York’s elite hierarchy.

Power Book IV: Force will concentrate on Egan (Ozark star Sikora) as he cuts ties and places New York in his rearview mirror for good and heads to Los Angeles following the occasions of the authentic sequence finale, based on Deadline.

The Egan spin-off was initially scheduled to debut final of the three sequence and was referred to as Power Book V: Force, however its identify and sequence quantity adjustments imply it would premiere after the prequel sequence Power Book III: Elevating Kanan, which resumes manufacturing quickly with the intention it would exit in 2021.

Robert Munic might be the showrunner and government producer on Power Book IV: Force, produced by Lionsgate Tv, whereas Power Book II: Ghost, starring Michael Rainey Jr, Naturi Naughton, Mary J Blige and Cliff “Technique Man” Smith, will premiere on sixth September on Starz.

As a measure of the vitality of the Power universe, Starz President of Programming Christina Davis stated Power had been “certainly one of the most profitable sequence in premium pay tv throughout its six-year run, garnering greater than 10 million multi-platform views in its final two seasons”.

She added the community was excited to take followers in an entire new path as it picked up Tommy’s story with Power Book IV: Force.

Power was out there to look at on Netflix in the UK every week after the US broadcast on Starz. Power Book II: Ghost premieres on Starz in the US on Sunday, sixth September, and can air on Starzplay, out there by way of Amazon Prime Video, in the UK.

