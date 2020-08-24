‘Powerpuff Ladies’ Live-Action Series in Development at CW

“The Powerpuff Ladies” may quickly fly once more. Selection has discovered {that a} live-action model of the traditional Cartoon Community sequence is in growth at The CW.

Within the up to date model of the sequence, the titular superheroes at the moment are disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having misplaced their childhood to crime preventing. Will they comply with reunite now that the world wants them greater than ever?

The undertaking hails from writers and govt producers Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will govt produce through Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros. Tv will produce.

The unique “Powerpuff Ladies” was created by Craig McCracken. In that sequence, Professor Utonium by accident created the elementary college aged tremendous crew of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup by combining sugar, spice, and all the things good with the mysterious Chemical X. The present ran for six seasons and 78 episodes between 1998 and 2005. “The Powerpuff Ladies Film” was launched in 2002, whereas a rebooted animated sequence started airing on Cartoon Community in 2016.

Ought to the present go to sequence, it could examine a number of containers for The CW. The community and Berlanti have constructed up a big swath of superhero programming through the DC Universe, whereas additionally inserting an emphasis on illustration for folks of colour and ladies onscreen. The CW has additionally discovered nice success in programming extra adult-themed reboots of beloved IP, corresponding to what they did with the Archie Comics franchise and “Riverdale,” one other Berlanti manufacturing.

Regnier is at present below an general take care of Warner Bros. Tv. Her previous credit embrace the latest “Veronica Mars” revival, “SMILF,” “iZombie,” “Falling Skies,” and “Sleepy Hole.”

She is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.

Cody is greatest identified for writing the critically-acclaimed comedy function “Juno,” for which she gained the Academy Award for greatest authentic screenplay in 2008. Her different movies embrace “Jennifer’s Physique” and “Younger Grownup.” She additionally co-created the Amazon comedy sequence “One Mississippi” alongside Tig Notaro and Showtime’s “United States of Tara” starring Toni Collette.

She is repped by WME, MXN, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.