‘Powerpuff Ladies’ Pilot at CW Casts Donald Faison as Professor Utonium

Donald Faison has joined “The Powerpuff Ladies” live-action pilot at The CW within the position of Professor Drake Utonium.

The sequence, now titled merely “Powerpuff,” was first introduced as being in improvement again in August. Primarily based on the Cartoon Community sequence created by Craig McCracken, the brand new sequence sees the pint-sized superheroes as disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having misplaced their childhood to crime preventing. Will they comply with reunite now that the world wants them greater than ever?

It was beforehand introduced that Chloe Bennet has been solid as Blossom, Dove Cameron has been solid as Bubbles, and Yana Perrault has been solid as Buttercup.

Faison’s Professor Utonium is described as quirky, debonair, and a pinch narcissistic. He’s a scientific genius who’s immensely happy with the three extraordinary women he created in his lab. Staring down a midlife disaster, he’s decided to restore his relationships along with his now-adult daughters.

Faison is finest identified for his starring position within the sitcom “Scrubs,” on which he starred all through the present’s 9 season run. He and co-star Zach Braff presently host the podcast “Pretend Docs Actual Buddies.” Faison can be identified for his work on reveals like “Emergence” and “Era Q” as nicely as motion pictures like “Clueless” and “Bear in mind the Titans.”

He’s repped by UTA and Fuller Legislation.

The “Powerpuff Ladies” pilot hails from writers and govt producers Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody, with Cody govt producing by way of Vita Vera Movies. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will govt produce by way of Berlanti Productions. Erika Kennair will produce. Maggie Kiley will direct and govt produce the pilot. Warner Bros. Tv will produce.