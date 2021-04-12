‘Powerpuff Ladies’ Pilot at CW Gets Official First Look

Right here is your first official look at the CW’s “Powerpuff Ladies” pilot.

The sequence stars Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles and Yana Perrault as Buttercup. Donald Faison will play their father Professor Drake Utonium, Nicholas Podany will play the present’s model of villain Mojo Jojo named Joseph “Jojo” Mondel Jr. and Robyn Vigorous will play Sara Bellum.

The sequence, merely titled “Powerpuff,” was first introduced as being in improvement again in August. Primarily based on the Cartoon Community sequence created by Craig McCracken, the brand new sequence sees the pint-sized superheroes as disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having misplaced their childhood to crime combating. Will they comply with reunite now that the world wants them greater than ever?

A set picture of Bennet, Cameron and Perrault of their “official” Powerpuff uniforms was beforehand circulating on social media, however the characters solely put on the costumes in flashbacks to their teenage years. The pilot will concentrate on the women as adults, as seen within the first-look picture.

Blossom (Bennet) was a spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Excellent baby who holds a number of superior levels, however her repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive, and he or she goals to grow to be a pacesetter once more — this time on her personal phrases.

Bubbles (Cameron) had a sweet-girl disposition that received America’s hearts as a baby. She nonetheless sparkles as an grownup, however her charming exterior belies an surprising toughness and wit. She’s initially extra considering recapturing her fame than saving the world, however she simply may shock us and herself.

Buttercup (Perrault) was the rebellious badass of The Powerpuff Ladies in its heyday. Extra delicate than her powerful exterior suggests, she has spent her maturity making an attempt to shed her Powerpuff Lady id and stay an nameless life.

Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody function writers and Maggie Kiley is director. Govt producers embody Regnier, Cody, Kiley, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden, whereas producers are Erika Kennair, Berlanti Productions and Vita Vera Movies in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv.