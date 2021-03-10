‘Powerpuff Women’ Casting: Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault

The live-action “Powerpuff Women” pilot at The CW has discovered its three leads, with Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault all becoming a member of the present.

The “Powerpuff Women” live-action collection was first introduced as being in improvement again in August. Primarily based on the Cartoon Community collection created by Craig McCracken, the brand new collection sees the pint-sized superheroes as disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having misplaced their childhood to crime combating. Will they comply with reunite now that the world wants them greater than ever?

Bennet has been solid as Blossom, Cameron has been solid as Bubbles, and Perrault has been solid as Buttercup. The pilot reunites Bennet and Camerson, although this time they’ll play allies as a substitute of enemies. Each beforehand appeared within the ABC-Marvel collection “Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D,” by which Bennet’s character and Cameron’s fought in opposition to one another.

Blossom — although she was a spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Good baby who holds a number of superior levels — has repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive, and he or she goals to grow to be a frontrunner once more, this time on her personal phrases.

Bennet is greatest identified for her function in “Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D,” on which she starred as Daisy “Skye” Johnson, a.ok.a Quake, all through the present’s seven-season run. Her different notable roles embody the ABC music drama “Nashville” and the animated Dreamworks movie “Abominable.”

She is repped by CAA, MGMT Leisure, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

Bubbles’ sweet-girl disposition gained America’s hearts as a toddler. She nonetheless sparkles as an grownup, however her charming exterior belies an surprising toughness and wit. She’s initially extra inrecapturing her fame than saving the world, however she simply may shock us and herself.

Cameron broke out because the star of the Disney Channel collection “Liv and Maddie,” on which she performed each of the title roles. The present earned her a Daytime Emmy Award in 2018. She can be identified for enjoying Mal within the “Descendants” franchise at Disney. She has additionally launched numerous albums with Disney, particularly the “Liv and Maddie” soundtrack in addition to the soundtracks for the three “Descendants” movies. Her debut EP, “Bloodshot/Waste,” was launched in 2019.

She is repped by A3 Artists Company, LBI Leisure, and Felker Toczek.

Buttercup was the rebellious badass of The Powerpuff Women in its heyday. Extra delicate than her robust exterior suggests, Buttercup has spent her maturity making an attempt to shed her Powerpuff Lady identification and dwell an nameless life.

Perrault was most not too long ago seen on Broadway within the Alanis Morissette musical “Jagged Little Capsule.” She was additionally set to hitch the solid of “Hamilton” on Broadway earlier than the pandemic shutdown dwell theater. She is understood for performing and producing her personal authentic music. Ought to the pilot go to collection, it could mark Perrault’s onscreen debut.

She is repped by Hudson Artists Company.

The “Powerpuff Women” pilot hails from writers and govt producers Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody, with Cody govt producing by way of Vita Vera Movies. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will govt produce by way of Berlanti Productions. Erika Kennair will produce. Maggie Kiley will direct and govt produce the pilot. Warner Bros. Tv will produce.