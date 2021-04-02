‘Powerpuff Women’ Live-Action Pilot at CW Casts Its Mojo Jojo

“The Powerpuff Women” live-action pilot at The CW has discovered its Mojo Jojo.

Nicholas Podany has joined the pilot within the function of Joseph “Jojo” Mondel Jr. As a child, the nerdy, power-hungry, insecure JoJo was obsessive about The Powerpuff Women, regardless of his father’s grudge in opposition to them. As an grownup, JoJo finds his sweetness and rage in fixed battle.

The sequence, now titled merely “Powerpuff,” was first introduced as being in improvement again in August. Based mostly on the Cartoon Community sequence created by Craig McCracken, the brand new sequence sees the pint-sized superheroes as disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having misplaced their childhood to crime combating. Will they comply with reunite now that the world wants them greater than ever?

Podany joins beforehand introduced stars Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault, who will play Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup respectively. It was introduced earlier this week that Donald Faison will play Professor Utonium. Within the cartoon, Mojo Jojo was a main antagonist of The Powerpuff Women. He was beforehand Utonium’s helper chimpanzee earlier than he by chance brought on the incident that created the Women. His personal DNA was mutated within the course of, turning him right into a supervillain.

Podany is a Juilliard graduate who beforehand appeared as Albus Potter within the Broadway manufacturing of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Little one.” His display screen credit embrace The CW sequence “Hart of Dixie” and Netflix’s “Archive 81.” He’s repped by AMT Artists, HCKR Company, and MZ.MGMT.NY.

The “Powerpuff Women” pilot hails from writers and govt producers Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody, with Cody govt producing through Vita Vera Movies. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will govt produce through Berlanti Productions. Erika Kennair will produce. Maggie Kiley will direct and govt produce the pilot. Warner Bros. Tv will produce.