Power’s Raising Kanan Spinoff Has Cast Younger Version Of 50 Cent Character

Good, pushed and nonetheless naïve, Kanan’s world revolves round his mom, Raq, who raised him by herself. She is his the whole lot. On the identical time, he’s starting to get a way of not solely the world round him, however his place in stated world. Kanan desires to be similar to his mom…and that’s the issue. He’s younger and wide-eyed and doesn’t know the way the hustle works. And much more importantly, his mom will not be practically as eager as he’s for him to comply with in her footsteps. Theirs is a sophisticated relationship that solely will get extra problematic as time goes on.