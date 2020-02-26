Power’s Raising Kanan Spinoff Has Cast Younger Version Of 50 Cent Character

Depart a Remark
Energy ended its run after six seasons in early 2020, however the present’s killer collection finale on Starz did not mark the tip of the Energy world. Starz has no fewer than 4 Energy spinoffs within the works, with one centering on a youthful model of Kanan, performed all through Energy by 50 Cent. Surprisingly, the actor who will play the youthful model of 50 Cent’s in style character for Energy Guide III: Raising Kanan is a relative newcomer. Mekai Curtis nabbed the position.
Mekai Curtis’ longest-running position up to now was on Disney XD’s Kirby Buckets, from 2014-2017. Extra just lately, he appeared in Brat TV’s Child Doll Data for 2 2018 episodes, and voiced a personality by the title of Zack in all 40 episodes of Disney XD’s animated Milo Murphy’s Battle from 2016-2019.
Principally, Energy Guide III: Raising Kanan will likely be a really new form of position for Mekai Curtis, in keeping with the casting information courtesy of TVLine. He’ll undoubtedly need to flex some performing muscle tissue that did not precisely get a exercise on Disney XD. Though Energy Guide III: Raising Kanan is probably going nonetheless a methods off, the collection description teases what’s in retailer for Curtis as Kanan:
Good, pushed and nonetheless naïve, Kanan’s world revolves round his mom, Raq, who raised him by herself. She is his the whole lot. On the identical time, he’s starting to get a way of not solely the world round him, however his place in stated world. Kanan desires to be similar to his mom…and that’s the issue. He’s younger and wide-eyed and doesn’t know the way the hustle works. And much more importantly, his mom will not be practically as eager as he’s for him to comply with in her footsteps. Theirs is a sophisticated relationship that solely will get extra problematic as time goes on.
Followers who had a tough time letting go of Kanan even after his demise on Energy (which 50 Cent revealed was a very long time coming) ought to be fairly excited that the Raising Kanan spinoff will make clear what made him into the person he was when Energy kicked off. And hey, he is undoubtedly not getting killed off Raising Kanan!
50 Cent himself hasn’t weighed in on the casting, however he tweeted a submit about Energy Guide III: Raising Kanan and is on board the Energy spinoffs as an government producer, so I believe it is most likely protected to say that he approves of Mekai Curtis taking part in the youthful model of his Energy character. The official Energy Twitter account confirmed the casting with a video:
Mekai Curtis joins a solid already comprised of Patina Miller and Omar Epps. Miller will play Kanan’s mom, Raq, on Energy Guide III: Raising Kanan. Epps’ character hasn’t been revealed, however Deadline reviews he’ll play a significant determine within the Energy universe.
Hopefully extra casting information about Energy Guide III: Raising Kanan and the opposite upcoming Energy spinoffs will break sooner reasonably than later. Loads of viewing choices are on the way in which throughout the look ahead to extra Energy, and you could find them on our 2020 winter and spring premiere schedule.
Add Comment