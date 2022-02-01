PowerToys 0.55 comes with a new mouse utility and two add-ons to improve Windows Explorer 10 and 11

Just three weeks ago, we told you about the release of version 0.53.1 of Microsoft PowerToys, which included a new ‘Always on Top’ feature to allow us to choose the applications that will always run in the foreground.

Well, a few hours ago, Microsoft has presented version 0.55 of the popular program and, among numerous bug fixes and stability improvements, this new ‘release’ comes with three new features under the arm.





#PowerToys 0.55 has landed with 3 new utilities and some top bug fixes. Dev file should now preview in preview pane, STL files and a new mouse utility, cross hairs, to help “way find” their pointer. https://t.co/Fnvxr2mVbo – Clint Rutkas (@ClintRutkas) January 31, 2022

Thus, the latest additions to the PowerToys are Mouse Pointer Crossovers (formerly known as Inclusive Mouse, in preview versions), and two new plugins for File Explorer of Windows. You can test them by downloading Microsoft’s suite of utilities from the Microsoft Store or from the PowerToys page on GitHub.

Mouse Pointer Crossovers

This new utility offers, as its name indicates, the option to display a cross centered on the mouse pointer, in order to make it easier for us to follow the movement of it through the screen. The cross would be activated by pressing the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Alt + P, and from the program we could customize your appearance, regulating aspects such as color, opacity, central radius, thickness or border.





“This feature was developed in conjunction with the accessibility team at Microsoft. When the team approached us with the idea […] we knew we could leverage code from the other mouse utilities to quickly enable this feature.”

Already last October, the PowerToys incorporated another utility llamada ‘Find My Mouse’, that facilitated the quick location of the pointer, dimming the screen and displaying a spotlight surrounding the mouse cursor when you press the CTRL key twice.

Preview for 150 new file extensions

The second utility is a plugin for the Explorer, which allows us to visualize in the ‘Preview’ sidebar of the same approximately 150 new file types linked to software development projects





‘Thumbnails’ for STL files

The third and last utility added in this release is another plugin for the Explorer, this time aimed at being able to display thumbnails (miniature images) of files with the *.STL extension, one of the most popular 3D file formats, which allows us a quick visual verification.