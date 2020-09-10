PR Veteran John Mercurio Joins Motion Picture Association

The Motion Picture Association has employed public relations veteran John Mercurio as senior vp of company communications.

Mercurio will report back to and function a deputy to Emily Lenzner, govt VP of world communications and public affairs. He can have joint oversight of the commerce group’s world communications, media relations, digital media and occasions practices. Mercurio will be part of the affiliation on Sept. 28 and be primarily based in its headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Mercurio most lately served as world chief communications officer for the Bitfury Group and the Worldwide Association for Trusted Blockchain Purposes. Earlier than becoming a member of Bitfury, he served in senior strategic roles at Purple Methods and Burson-Marsteller.

“The Motion Picture Association is on the forefront of this pivotal second for the movie and tv business,” Mercurio stated. “I look ahead to working with the MPA group and our iconic members to advance our advocacy objectives on behalf of all storytellers all over the world.”

Earlier than transitioning to public affairs a decade in the past, Mercurio was a political journalist, reporting and enhancing for the Nationwide Journal’s Hotline, the place he served as govt editor, wrote a weekly column, and usually offered commentary and evaluation on TV. He additionally served as CNN’s political editor, the place he managed the community’s reporting on U.S. politics and authorities, and offered on-air evaluation.

Mercurio has additionally participated within the U.S. State Division’s public diplomacy program, by means of which he spoke to teams about U.S. politics and coverage all over the world.

MPA member studios are Walt Disney Studios Motion Footage, Netflix, Paramount Footage, Sony Footage Leisure, Common Metropolis Studio and Warner Bros. Leisure. In April, the MPA employed Kristen Tarnol as VP of communications, specializing in the affiliation’s content material safety efforts and supporting the Alliance for Creativity and Leisure. Tarnol relies within the Sherman Oaks, Calif., workplace.