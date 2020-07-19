Prabhas and Deepika Padukone Set to Star Together For The First Time

Indian cinema superstars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will star collectively for the primary time in an as but untitled movie referred to at present as #Prabhas21.

The undertaking hails from exterior the Bollywood mainstream. However it brings collectively Prabhas, the reigning king of Telugu-language, or Tollywood, regional cinema, and Padukone as a mannequin turned actress who’s now considered Bollywood’s main woman.

It’s being produced by C. Aswani Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Motion pictures and shall be launched in time to commemorate the outfit’s 50th anniversary in 2022. Nag Ashwin (“Mahanati,” “Yevade Subramanyam”) will direct.

Padukone tweeted: “Past Thrilled! Can’t watch for what we imagine goes to be an unimaginable journey forward…”

Ashwin tweeted: “I imagine actors and tasks discover one another… Glad that is the story that selected to discover you…can’t wait to begin constructing this world collectively..and ur character, thts a shock for one more day”

Ashwin’s blockbuster “Mahanati” was a biopic of the actress Savitri. Prabhas and Padukone are not any strangers to blockbusters themselves. Prabhas headlined the “Baahubali” franchise that grossed $333 million worldwide. His credit additionally embrace “Mirchi,” “Darling,” and “Mr. Good.”

Padukone starred in “Padmaavat” and “Bajirao Mastani,” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” amongst a string of economic successes since her Bollywood profession took off with “Om Shanti Om,” starring Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier this yr, Padukone received a lot acclaim enjoying an acid-attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s “Chhapaak,” co-produced by Fox Star Studios India and her personal outfit KA Productions. She is due to star within the Bollywood remake of “The Intern,” however that’s on maintain due to the dying of co-star Rishi Kapoor. Her “83,” co-starring Ranveer Singh, is prepared for launch, however Indian cinemas stay shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prabhas’ subsequent movie is the multi-lingual “Radheshyam,” directed by Radha Krishna Kumar (“Jil’), introduced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Sequence and produced by UV Creations. It additionally stars Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. The movie is ready for a 2021 launch.