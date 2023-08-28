Prabhas’s Movie Salaar Is Off To A Big Start In The United States:

Adipurush, Prabhas’s last movie, made over Rs 390 crore globally, but the movie was more talked about for its poor VFX, bad language, and bad portrayal of characters. But none of that matters anymore.

With his next movie, Prabhas appears to be beginning over, and people have already started to go crazy for it. Salaar: Part One Ceasefire is Prabhas’s next movie. It is directed through Prashanth Neel, whose last movie was the hit KGF 2.

The video for Prabhas’s highly anticipated movie “Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire” will be released on September 7. This is making people even more excited.

The Salaar Trailer Is Popular On X:

Even before the video came out, people were talking about X because of how much buzz there was about the movie. Fans have a lot to say about the trailer, which is said to be approximately 2 minutes as well as 20 seconds long. Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prashanth Neel, is a movie that people are very excited to see.

Movie fans have been expected little less than a theatrical wonder from Salaar, based on the actor’s and director’s past work. A big change has finally been made to the movie.

The video for the future pan-Indian film will be out, according to the people who made it. Even though Salaar doesn’t come out for another 32 days, over 13,500 tickets for the first performance have already been sold.

Salaar, Which Comes Out In 32 Days, Has Already Made Over Rs 3 Crore:

The movie has made over Rs 3 crore and is being shown in 952 places. As more things from the movie come out, the number will only go up. The movie’s video should come out within a few weeks as well.

The movie is set to open in theaters around the world on September 28, but people have already booked tickets to see it.

Especially encouraging is the fact that the movie has already sold more than $300,000 (2.5 crore) worth of tickets before it even comes out.

Well-known people in the film business shared the numbers, which show that the pre-bookings are doing very well. With 290 venues and 848 shows, advance sales in the US have hit $334,108 (2.75 crore).

The story of “Salaar” began in July with the release of a compelling teaser that got 100 million views, which was a big deal.

Salaar Trailer Has Become Popular On X, Alongside Over 37,000 Tweets About It:

Hombale Films thanked fans for their enormous support and pointed out that they were a key part of the “Salaar” change. As the buzz around the movie grows, it looks like it will have a big impact on the world of movies.

More than 37,000 tweets were about the “Salaar Trailer” on X on Saturday. Within and adjacent to Ramoji Film City, 14 huge sets were built for the movie, which claims to be grander than anything you’ve ever seen. The scenes for the pan-India film were shot in India as well as other places in Europe, the Middle East, as well as Africa.

Vijayabalan says that Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is going to have a huge opening weekend in the United States. Bookings for the movie have been open at 431 places and have brought in $191,279 (Rs 1.57 crore) as of August 26.

The Movie Jawan, Which Stars Shah Rukh Khan, Has Made Rs 1.57 Crore In The US:

Jawan is the second movie that King Khan has put out this year. His first movie, Pathaan, made a lot of money at the box office as well as broke several records. The movie has made Rs 543 crore so far at the box office, which is a lot of money.

Atlee helped write and direct the action movie Jawan. Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, as well as Priyamani, in addition to SRK. Deepika Padukone will make a brief appearance in the film. The movie Jawan will come out on September 7.

Cast Of Salaar:

Salaar is a movie starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, as well as Ramachandra Raju.

It was directed by Prashanth Neel. The movie’s camera work is done by Bhuvan Gowda, as well as Ravi Basrur will be in charge of the music. On September 28, Salaar will be in cinemas.