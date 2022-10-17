Practical guide to see London with Harry Potter glasses

The Harry Potter statue in Leicester Square. London, United Kingdom. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Traveling through words and images is a magical possibility offered by cinema and literature. And if it’s about magic, what better way to do it with Harry Potter. A a quarter of a century after the publication of the first book in the saga, harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stonetheir traces are more alive than ever in Londonthe city that J.K. Rowling chose to tell his story when the protagonists are not in the magical world. in the saga, the British capital is the place where magicians and muggles (people without magical abilities) live together almost unrelated.

Continuing with the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the arrival of the young magician apprentice to the world muggle, Infobae Let’s read presents a route with the most outstanding points to know in depth “The London of Harry Potter”.

Platform 9 ¾ recreated at King’s Cross Station. London, United Kingdom.

Undoubtedly, the place that every fan of Harry Potter want (and should) visit if you have the chance to travel to London. Platform 9 ¾, at the station King’s Crossis the secret passageway to access the Hogwarts Express, the train that connects London with the school of magic and sorcery attended by the characters in the saga. Every September 1st, young witches and wizards gather there to catch the train to Hogwarts and start the school year.

fans of Harry Potter they can’t leave there without taking one photo crossing with the cart to the magical world on a brick wall that recreates the platform. It’s also worth taking a tour of The Harry Potter Shop at Platform 9 3⁄4, which offers a wide variety of merchandise from the series.

The entrance to the London Zoo where scenes from “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” were filmed (Shutterstock)

Located in Regent’s Parkthis zoo is of paramount importance in the story because that is where Harry discovers that he can speak with a couple, the language of snakes. The scene that shows that moment in harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone it was filmed in the reptile park in the park.

Leadenhall Market, in London, Britain, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls



Scenes from harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) y Hagrid (Robbie Coltranewho died last Friday) appear walking there before entering The Leaky Cauldronthe popular bar exclusively for magicians that also serves as the entrance to the Diagon Alley. All the wizards and witches usually go there to buy books, wands, animals and everything they need to take to Hogwarts.

Leadenhall Market is one of the oldest markets in London. It is located in the heart of the London city. That is why it is not surprising to find people enjoying a after office or simply taking a break from the workday.

A scene from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix at Westminster Station

Westminster tube station featured in the film Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. The characters from Harry Potter and Arthur Weasley pass through there (Mark Williams) to go to Ministry of Magicwhere the young man is awaited by a hearing for alleged misuse of magic.

Actress Emma Watson on the set of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” at Piccadilly Circus, London. Mu Kei/GC Images



This highly touristic point of London could not be missing from the films of the saga. There suddenly appear Harry, Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) in the first part of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and almost get run over by a typical English bus. The three land at Piccadilly Circus after escape from a wedding in the magical world due to the arrival of the death eatersthe followers of the dark wizard Lord Voldemort.

Piccadilly is famous for its illuminated billboards and the Fountain of Eros. A large number of businesses, cinemas, theaters and restaurants coexist around the square, making it a one of the most visited tourist attractions in London. Very close to there, Leicester Squarethere is a statue of Harry Potter perfect for taking a photo.

The Harry Potter statue in Leicester Square, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People walk along the River Thames near Tower Bridge in London. REUTERS/May James

Several famous bridges in the British capital have their place in the films of the saga. Some of the most important that appear on the big screen are the Tower Bridgethe Westminster Bridgethe Millenium Bridge and the Lambeth Bridge.

Entrance to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, in Watford, Great Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs

A true fan of Harry Potter In London, you can’t miss out on visiting the Harry Potter studios in Watford, an hour from the British capital. There you can see first hand the costumes and many of the sets and props that were created for the movies.

A Warner Bros. Studio Tour London exhibit in Watford, Great Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs

The Hogwarts Express at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, in Watford. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Situated next to the movie studios where the eight Harry Potter films were filmed, the Studio Tour de Warner Bros. offers the opportunity to visit two sets and a stage full of original sets, animatronic creatures and special effects. It is worth noting that the tickets are somewhat expensive and that the studios are usually very crowded, so it is advisable to reserve the tickets well in advance.

The play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” at the Palace Theater in London

Finally, in London you can also enjoy the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The story takes place 19 years after the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallowsand follows the life of Harry and his second son, Albus Severus Potter. The work, written by Jack Thorne, J. K. Rowling y John Tiffanyis divided into two parts and is presented at the Palace Theater in London’s West End.

