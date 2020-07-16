“Practice To Busan” Sequel “Peninsula” Records Highest Number Of 1st-Day Moviegoers Of Any Film Since COVID-19 Outbreak

“Peninsula” is off to a robust begin on the field workplace!

On July 15, Kang Dong Received and Lee Jung Hyun’s new blockbuster “Peninsula”—the highly-anticipated sequel to the hit zombie movie “Practice to Busan“—lastly hit theaters. The following morning, the Korean Film Council introduced that “Peninsula” had recorded a complete of 352,930 moviegoers on the primary day of its launch, simply taking first place on the field workplace.

The brand new determine marks the very best variety of first-day moviegoers achieved by any movie since South Korea raised its COVID-19 risk alert stage to “extreme” in February, successfully shutting down the movie show trade for months. The earlier document was held by one other zombie movie, Park Shin Hye and Yoo Ah In‘s “#ALIVE,” which drew a complete of 204,071 moviegoers on its first day in theaters final month.

In response to the information that “Peninsula” had set a brand new post-COVID-19 document, producer Lee Dong Ha commented, “Director Yeon Sang Ho and I mentioned to at least one one other, ‘We launched the film at a troublesome time, so it is a significant achievement.’ We additionally mentioned, ‘Let’s control the way it does long-term.’”

Congratulations to the forged and crew of “Peninsula”!

