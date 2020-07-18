“Practice To Busan” Sequel “Peninsula” Surpasses 1 Million Moviegoers In Just 4 Days

Even amidst the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, “Peninsula” is proving to be a field workplace hit!

On the morning of July 18, the Korean Movie Council introduced that “Peninsula,” the long-awaited sequel to the hit zombie movie “Practice to Busan,” had formally surpassed 1 million moviegoers. As of 8:10 a.m. KST, the brand new movie—which was launched on July 15—had amassed a complete of 1,000,790 moviegoers, that means that it took lower than 4 days to succeed in the milestone.

Notably, “Peninsula” broke previous the 1 million mark on the similar velocity because the hit film “Ode to My Father,” which at present holds the document for the fourth highest-grossing movie within the historical past of Korean cinema. The feat is all of the extra spectacular contemplating the present state of the movie show trade, which was hit particularly arduous by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the day of its launch, “Peninsula” additionally set a brand new document for the very best variety of first-day moviegoers of any movie launched for the reason that COVID-19 outbreak.

To commemorate the movie reaching a brand new milestone, stars Kang Dong Gained, Lee Jung Hyun, and Lee Re posed for a celebratory picture along with director Yeon Sang Ho.

Congratulations to the forged and crew of “Peninsula”!

