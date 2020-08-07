Pradeep Rao will receive the Gorakshanath Shikhar Samman worth 5 lakhs, Kuldeep Raghav will also get the Youth Writing Award

Prayagraj: Eight awards, including the Guru Gorakshanath Shikhar Samman, have been announced by the Hindustani Academy. This time the prestigious Guru Gorakshanath Shikhar Samman to be given by the Academy will be presented to Dr. Pradeep Kumar Rao of Gorakhpur. Rao will be awarded a prize money of Rs five lakh for work on his work ‘Guru Gorakshanath and Adikalin Sahitya’. Many awards have been announced. Out of these, writer Kuldeep Raghav will be given the Hindustani Academy Yuva Sahitya Samman (Katha) for his work ‘Ishq Mubarak’. Those whose names have been announced will be rewarded by CM Yogi. Also Read – Before Bhoomi Poojan, CM Yogi lit a lamp in his house, ministers and MLAs attended the festival

The awards have been announced on the basis of applications received in the year 2019 by Dr. Uday Pratap Singh, President of the Academy. Goswami Tulsi Das Samman amounting to Rs. 2.50 lakhs is jointly given by manuscript expert Udayashankar Dubey and Prof. BHU Neurology Department for the book ‘Manuscripts of Ramcharit Manas’. Vijaynath Mishra will be provided. Similarly, Bharatendu Harishchandra honor of two lakh rupees on the book ‘Dharmachakra’ will be given to Dr. Vijayanand of the city itself. Also Read – Priyanka Gandhi wrote a letter to CM Yogi Adityanath to give justice to Dr. Kafeel

Similarly, on the book ‘Dimensions of Hindi Language’, it has been decided to give Mahavir Prasad Dwivedi honor of Dr. Sarvesh Pandey of Mau with an amount of two lakh rupees. Also Read – CM Yogi worshiped Lord Ram in Ayodhya, meeting on preparations for temple construction

The Firak Gorakhpuri award, with an amount of one lakh rupees, will be given to Ramshay Mishra Komal Shastri of Ambedkar Nagar. This award will be conferred on him for his work ‘Time in the Market’. Similarly, it has been decided to give the Kumbhandas Braj Bhasha Samman to Bhojraj Singh Bhoj of Hathras. This award will be given to him for the book ‘Annadata-Kisan’.

Similarly, Garima Saxena of Lucknow will be given a Youth Writing Award (Kavita) amounting to 11 thousand rupees for her poetic composition ‘Main Khid Suraj Kaun’. Similarly, ‘Ishq Mubarak’ writer Kuldeep Raghav will be given the Youth Writing Award. An amount of 11 thousand rupees will be provided with this award. The president of the academy, Dr. Uday Pratap Singh, while announcing on Thursday that the Chief Minister will honor the selected creators after the corona transition is over.