Pradesh Congress Committee President dies of heart attack, treatment was going on in the hospital

New Delhi: West Bengal PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) President Somen Mitra died last night due to ill health. Somen was suffering from many diseases, due to which he was also being treated in a private hospital in Calcutta. Please tell that Somen Mitra died in 78 years. In this regard, the West Bengal Congress also tweeted, expressing grief, and talked about the peace of his soul.

According to the news, Mitra also had kidney problems, due to which he was admitted to the hospital. But he died of cardiac arrest. The West Bengal Congress tweeted mourning the death of Mitra. Congress tweeted and wrote- West Bengal Congress Committee President Somen breathed his last shortly before. We have our condolences with Dada's family.

WBPCC President Somen Mitra has breathed his last, a short while ago. As we struggle to come to terms with this immense loss, all our prayers and thoughts are with Dada's family. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6T207fyt2A – West Bengal Congress (@INCWestBengal) July 29, 2020

Please tell that a member of his family has also confirmed Mitra’s death. Family member said that Somen Mitra was admitted to the hospital due to kidney and heart diseases. Here, senior Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Somen Mitra died.