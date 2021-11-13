Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin: The following day PM Modi will ship cash to the account of greater than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries, know all the main points right here

PM Gramin Awaas Yojana: Top Minister Narendra Modi will switch the primary installment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) to greater than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura thru video convention on Sunday. In a remark issued by means of the Top Minister’s Place of work (PMO), it was once stated that in this instance greater than Rs 700 crore (PM Gramin Awaas Yojana) will probably be deposited at once within the financial institution accounts of those beneficiaries.Additionally Learn – India was once in part a Muslim country earlier than Narendra Modi become PM: BJP

The PMO stated, "Holding in view the original geo-climatic scenario of Tripura, following the initiative of the Top Minister, the definition of 'kutcha' area has been modified particularly for this state, in view of which the folks dwelling in 'kutcha' properties Such a lot of beneficiaries had been in a position to get the required help for development of 'Pucca' properties.

Union Rural Construction Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Tripura Leader Minister Biplab Deb may also be provide at the instance. In January this 12 months, PM Modi had launched monetary help of round Rs 2,691 crore to six.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh underneath the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G).

It can be famous that PM Modi had given a clarion name of “Housing for All by means of 2022”, underneath which a flagship program of PMAY-G was once introduced on November 20, 2016. Up to now 1.26 crore properties had been constructed around the nation underneath this scheme.

On this scheme, 100% grant of Rs 1.20 lakh is given to every beneficiary in simple spaces and Rs 1.30 lakh in hilly states, north japanese states, tricky spaces, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

