Pragya Thakur On ‘temple Run’ After EC Curbs On Campaigning – Occasions Of India

BHOPAL: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur went on a temple run on Thursday, an afternoon after the Election Fee imposed a 72-hour campaigning ban on her.

Thakur reached the Bhawani Mata Temple at Peer Gate in Bhopal within the morning and after appearing aarti, sang bhajans (devotional songs) within the presence of the BJP leaders.

She then proceeded to the Gufa Mandir at Lal Ghati and likewise to a close-by gaushala (cow safe haven), the place she presented fodder to the cows and calves.

Thakur looked to be following within the steps of Uttar Pradesh Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath, who too frolicked temple hopping following a 72-hour ban for his “Ali-versus-Bajrang Bali” observation ultimate month.

The EC ban adopted lawsuits towards Thakur for her offensive observation towards 26/11 Mumbai terror assaults martyr Hemant Karkare and her boast that she had participated within the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.

Whilst enforcing the ban on her, the Fee had strongly condemned her remarks and warned her to not repeat the “misconduct”.

The EC had mentioned although Thakur had apologised for her observation towards the IPS officer, it discovered the observation to be unwarranted.

Pragya Thakur, an accused within the Malegaon blast case of September 2008, were given herself embroiled in a chain of controversies after being declared BJP’s candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.

Her remark that former Maharashtra ATS leader Hemant Karkare was once killed because of her curse, as he had tortured her in custody evoked sharp reactions.

Thakur is pitted towards Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal, the place polling can be hung on Would possibly 12.