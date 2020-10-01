Prakash Javadekar’s declaration against pollution, a solution will be found for the problem of stubble

new Delhi: After a virtual meeting with environment ministers and officials from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday on the problem of pollution caused by burning of straw, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the central and state governments are working together on this issue Huh. He announced to intensify the war against pollution in the meeting. Union Forest and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar held a press conference after the meeting ended on Thursday and said that ICAR Pusa institution has done a new research of decomposer. Its trial will also be held in all states this year. Results will come on trial. You will get better results next year. He also informed about the use of bio CNG and bio power to prevent pollution. Prakash Javadekar said that with the completion of the Peripheral Expressway, thousands of vehicles no longer need to pass through Delhi. Due to which the problem of pollution has reduced. New system of waste management is also being emphasized. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi counted the achievements of the Central Government, then Prakash Javadekar replied in his own style

This virtual meeting lasted for about one and a half hours with the state environment ministers and officers. All states shared their action plans during this period. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Central Government has given machines to all the states to deal with the problem of burning stubble, which will be tried this time. The use of technology has changed in brick-kilns and tomorrow-factories. Due to which the problem of pollution is reducing.

The Union Minister said that the power plant at Badarpur in Delhi has also reduced pollution. He said, the Center has taken many measures. Due to which the air quality has increased. But the air needs to be further purified. The meeting held today was very positive. Many types of suggestions have come out.

Union Forest and Environment Minister Javadekar told that the war against pollution will continue. Those who try, never give up. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also appealed people to participate in the war against pollution. He appealed to the people to use short walk or bicycle. Always keep fit of the car. Avoid going in narrow ways. If people take precautions, then it will be easier to deal with pollution in a better way.