Prakash Javadekar’s furious attack on Congress, asked- Why is Rahul-Priyanka silent on the incidents of rape in Congress ruled states?

new Delhi: Union minister Prakash Javadekar has targeted the state's Congress government and Rahul Gandhi over the incident of rape and murder of a six-year-old daughter of a migrant laborer from Bihar in Punjab. It is said that instead of doing political tour, Rahul Gandhi should go to Tanda, where such a big incident happened with Bihar's six-year-old daughter. The Union Minister has so far expressed his displeasure over the arrest of the accused and questioned the attitude of the Congress Government of Punjab.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "The six-year-old daughter of a Dalit migrant laborer from Bihar was killed after being raped in Tanda village in Punjab. Criminals have not yet been caught in this painful and embarrassing incident. We demand from the Punjab government to apprehend the culprits and take stern action. "

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar targeted Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for keeping silence on the incidents of life with daughters in Punjab-ruled Rajasthan and Punjab. He said, "Rahul Gandhi goes on a political tour, instead he should go to Tanda. Must go to Rajasthan. Where their governments are, they do not see how injustice and misdeeds are being done to women. Neither Rahul, Priyanka went nor Congress President Sonia Gandhi did not comment on this incident with the girl. "

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “The Dalit girl who was raped in Tanda village is the daughter of Bihar. Our former Union Minister Vijay Sampla went and met the victim’s family. But no person from the Congress who has government there was found. We condemn this gross injustice and tyranny. “

Prakash Javadekar also questioned the silence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over the incident that happened to a Dalit girl from Bihar in Congress-ruled Punjab. He told Tejashwi Yadav, “They campaign for Bihar along with those who remain silent on the atrocities on Bihar’s daughter. How will this work? The way atrocities in Tanda village happened with the Dalit daughter of Bihar is a blasphemy incident on humanity. Why don’t Rahul Gandhi Tanda go to Hathras and elsewhere to seek photo opportunities. There were 10 incidents of rape in Rajasthan, why not go there. This type of politics does not work. “