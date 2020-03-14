Prakash Raj Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Girlfriend, Wife, Caste, Images & More

Prakash Raj is a extremely revered Indian artist, producer, TV host. Prakash Raj is the primary artist to make his mark in Hindi cinema after Kamal Haasan from South Indian cinema. Kannada and Telugu cinema actor Prakash Raj labored to fill the gaps in villains in Bollywood by “Singham”, “Needed” and “Dabangg-2”. Learn extra to learn about Prakash Raj Wiki and his newest updates.

Prakash Raj is 1965 March born and his birthday falls on the 26th of march. Bangalore is the birthplace of Prakash Raj. Prakash Raj’s actual identify is Prakash Rai, whom he known as Tamil director Okay.Okay. This was modified at Balachander’s behest. Prakash Bangalore is from a really low middle-class household. Prakash’s father’s identify is Manjunath Rai and his mom’s identify is Swarnalata Rai. Prakash did his early research from St. Joseph’s Faculty in Bangalore. He then graduated from St. Joseph’s Faculty of Commerce.

Prakash Raj Wiki/Biography

Actual Identify: Prakash Raj

Born: 26 March 1965

Born Place: Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

Occupation: Actor, Filmmaker

Prakash Raj Profession

Prakash Raj began his performing profession with the Doordarshan serial “Bisilu Kudure”. Prakash Raj did many movies in his movie profession. Throughout this time he was additionally awarded the Nationwide Award. Prakash Raj began his Bollywood profession within the yr 1998 with the movie Hitler. However he obtained recognition from Needed’s character Ghani Bhai. Right here is the listing of some well-known motion pictures of Prakash Raj, Indraprastham, Bandhanam, VIP, Nandani, Shanti Shanti Shanti, Vannavali, Azad, Geeta, Rishi, Dost, Singham, Needed, Budha Hoga Tera Baap, Hiropanti Leisure, Murari, Indra, Fool, Shakti The Energy, Fools, Gangotri, Good The Problem, Pokri, Rana, Lion, Rudramadevi.

Prakash Raj Age, Top, Weight

Age: 54 Years Previous As Of 2019

Top: 5 Toes 9 Inches

Weight:80 Kg

Hair Coloration: Black

Eye Coloration: Brown

Prakash Raj Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Aries

Nick Identify: Prakash

Faculty: St. Joseph’s Boys’ Excessive Faculty, Bengaluru

Faculty: St. Joseph’s Faculty of Commerce, Bengaluru

Training: Graduated

Nationality: Indian

Wage: INR 1.5 Crore Approx

Internet Price: INR 150 Crore Approx

Movie Debut: Mithileya seetheyaru in 1990

Meals Behavior: Non-Vegetarian

Controversial: None

Prakash Raj Household & Caste

Father: Manjunath Rai

Mom: Swarnalatha Raj

Brother: Prasad Raj

Sister: Not Recognized

Faith: Christianity

Caste: Not Recognized

Prakash Raj Favourite issues & Hobbies

Favourite Meals: Biryani

Favourite Actor: Not Recognized

Favourite Actress: Trisha

Hobbies: Images

Vacation spot: Not Recognized

Prakash Raj Girlfriend, Affairs & More

Girlfriend/Affair: Not Recognized

Marital Standing: Married

Marriage Date: N/A

Spouse: Pony Verma (m. 2010), Lalitha Kumari (m. 1994–2009)

Baby: Late Sidhu(son), Pooja and Meghna(Daughter)

Unknown Information about Prakash Raj