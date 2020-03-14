Prakash Raj Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Girlfriend, Wife, Caste, Images & More

Prakash Raj is a extremely revered Indian artist, producer, TV host. Prakash Raj is the primary artist to make his mark in Hindi cinema after Kamal Haasan from South Indian cinema. Kannada and Telugu cinema actor Prakash Raj labored to fill the gaps in villains in Bollywood by “Singham”, “Needed” and “Dabangg-2”. Learn extra to learn about Prakash Raj Wiki and his newest updates.
Prakash Raj is 1965 March born and his birthday falls on the 26th of march. Bangalore is the birthplace of Prakash Raj. Prakash Raj’s actual identify is Prakash Rai, whom he known as Tamil director Okay.Okay. This was modified at Balachander’s behest. Prakash Bangalore is from a really low middle-class household. Prakash’s father’s identify is Manjunath Rai and his mom’s identify is Swarnalata Rai. Prakash did his early research from St. Joseph’s Faculty in Bangalore. He then graduated from St. Joseph’s Faculty of Commerce.
Prakash Raj Wiki/Biography
Actual Identify: Prakash Raj
Born: 26 March 1965
Born Place: Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Occupation: Actor, Filmmaker
Prakash Raj Profession
Prakash Raj began his performing profession with the Doordarshan serial “Bisilu Kudure”. Prakash Raj did many movies in his movie profession. Throughout this time he was additionally awarded the Nationwide Award. Prakash Raj began his Bollywood profession within the yr 1998 with the movie Hitler. However he obtained recognition from Needed’s character Ghani Bhai. Right here is the listing of some well-known motion pictures of Prakash Raj, Indraprastham, Bandhanam, VIP, Nandani, Shanti Shanti Shanti, Vannavali, Azad, Geeta, Rishi, Dost, Singham, Needed, Budha Hoga Tera Baap, Hiropanti Leisure, Murari, Indra, Fool, Shakti The Energy, Fools, Gangotri, Good The Problem, Pokri, Rana, Lion, Rudramadevi.
Prakash Raj Age, Top, Weight
Age: 54 Years Previous As Of 2019
Top: 5 Toes 9 Inches
Weight:80 Kg
Hair Coloration: Black
Eye Coloration: Brown
Prakash Raj Private & Skilled Particulars
Zodiac Signal: Aries
Nick Identify: Prakash
Faculty: St. Joseph’s Boys’ Excessive Faculty, Bengaluru
Faculty: St. Joseph’s Faculty of Commerce, Bengaluru
Training: Graduated
Nationality: Indian
Wage: INR 1.5 Crore Approx
Internet Price: INR 150 Crore Approx
Movie Debut: Mithileya seetheyaru in 1990
Meals Behavior: Non-Vegetarian
Controversial: None
Prakash Raj Household & Caste
Father: Manjunath Rai
Mom: Swarnalatha Raj
Brother: Prasad Raj
Sister: Not Recognized
Faith: Christianity
Caste: Not Recognized
Prakash Raj Favourite issues & Hobbies
Favourite Meals: Biryani
Favourite Actor: Not Recognized
Favourite Actress: Trisha
Hobbies: Images
Vacation spot: Not Recognized
Prakash Raj Girlfriend, Affairs & More
Girlfriend/Affair: Not Recognized
Marital Standing: Married
Marriage Date: N/A
Spouse: Pony Verma (m. 2010), Lalitha Kumari (m. 1994–2009)
Baby: Late Sidhu(son), Pooja and Meghna(Daughter)
Unknown Information about Prakash Raj
- Does Prakash Raj smoke? :- No
- Does Prakash Raj drink alcohol? :- Not Recognized
- Prakash Raj’s actual identify is Prakash Rai. Which he known as Tamil director This was modified at Balachander’s behest.
- Prakash Raj began his performing profession with Doordarshan serial “Bisilu Kudure”.
- Prakash Raj has emerged as a brand new villain in Bollywood. He has appeared in lots of movies as a villain in Hindi movies to this point. These include- Singham, Dabangg 2, Budha Hoga Tera Baap, Singh Sahab The Nice, Needed, Zanjeer.
- Prakash Raj is a profitable actor in addition to a profitable director, he has directed many Telugu, Tamil, Kannada movies until now.
- Prakash Raj is the primary artist from South Indian cinema after Kamal Haasan to make his mark in Hindi cinema.
- Prakash Raj made the primary play in his faculty. He has performed practically 2000 to this point. At this time he offers all his credit score to the Tamil director’s Balachandra.
- Prakash Raj obtained recognition within the Hindi cinema from Salman Khan starrer movie Needed.
- Prakash Raj has been awarded the Nationwide Award 5 instances in his 29-year profession.
- As huge as Prakash Raj is in South and Bollywood’s villains, so are his controversies. Right here is the listing of disputes associated to them
