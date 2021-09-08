Pramod Bhagat, who received gold in Tokyo Paralympics, were given Rs 6 crore extra task, reward from Odisha govt

Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt will supply Rs 6 crore and Crew A put up to veteran shuttler Pramod Bhagat, who created historical past by means of successful gold medal in Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The Division of Sports activities and Adolescence Products and services stated in a remark on Wednesday, “Pramod Bhagat, a para-badminton gold medalist on the Tokyo Para Olympics, is eligible for a money prize of Rs 6 crore. After coming to Bhubaneswar, the take a look at will likely be passed over to him by means of the Leader Minister. He may also be eligible for Crew A degree govt task.Additionally Learn – Kerala Corona Replace: As soon as once more greater than 30 thousand new instances in Kerala, 181 folks died in closing 24 hours

The State Executive is dedicated to improve the sportspersons and para-sportsmen to reach their attainable. Previous, Leader Minister Naveen Patnaik had interacted with Odisha Olympian and Para-Olympian, who certified for Tokyo Olympics and Para Olympics on July 8, 2021 and wanted them excellent success. Additionally Learn – Kholte Pani Me Baitha Ladka: A boy meditating with ease within the opening water, the blazing hearth burning under. Viral this video

To encourage them, he additionally introduced money prizes for successful medals – Rs 6 crore for gold medal, Rs 4 crore for silver and Rs 2.5 crore for bronze medal. The federal government additionally supplied a grant of Rs 15 lakh as help for his or her preparation for the Tokyo Olympics and Para Olympics. Additionally Learn – India vs England: Clinical group eyeing Mohammed Shami have compatibility for Manchester Take a look at, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara

The state has already passed over tests value Rs 2.5 crore to Odisha gamers within the bronze medal successful Indian hockey group – Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas. “The state govt is happy with the achievements of our Olympians and Para-Olympians and can proceed to improve them for long term championships,” the dept stated.