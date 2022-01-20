Pramod Gupta, who joined BJP from SP, alleges – Akhilesh made Mulayam hostage, does no longer let somebody meet

UP Meeting Election 2022: Samajwadi Birthday party (Samajwadi Birthday party) Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav (Mulayam Singh Yadav) Every other relative of Pramod Gupta (Pramod Gupta) Joined BJP. Pramod Gupta BJP (BJP) Joined the birthday party within the presence of Laxmikant Bajpai, the executive of the becoming a member of committee. Dr. Laxmikant Bajpai, the previous state president of the birthday party to Pramod Gupta, were given everybody the club of the birthday party.Additionally Learn – Tie between Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal in Majha, Aam Aadmi Birthday party may be reaping rewards

It's noteworthy {that a} day previous, Mulayam Singh's more youthful daughter-in-law Aparna Bisht Yadav (Aparna Yadav) Has additionally joined BJP. Mulayam Singh Yadav's 2nd spouse Sadhna Gupta to Pramod Gupta (Sadhana Gupta) is claimed to be a relative of. Pramod Gupta alleged, "Nobody is being allowed to satisfy Mulayam Singh Yadav, he's being held hostage by way of SP president Akhilesh Yadav."

Pramod Gupta made a giant allegation right through this- "Mulayam Singh and Shivpal Singh are being burdened within the birthday party. Birthday party staff are very unhappy about this. Those that used abusive language towards Mulayam Singh are being given significance within the birthday party. The place will the socialist ideology cross in such cases."