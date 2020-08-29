Pranab Mukherjee Health News: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on ventilator, kidney problem has improved

Pranab Mukherjee Health Updates: Hospitalized former President Pranab Mukherjee is still in a deep coma and on ventilator, although his kidney standards have improved. The Army’s Research and Referral Hospital gave this information. Pranab Mukherjee (84) was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and underwent brain surgery. Covid-19 (Covid-19) test earlier confirmed their infection. Also Read – Pranab Mukherjee Health Updates: Former President Pranab Mukherjee in deep coma, ventilator support continues – Hospital

Doctors treating Pranab Mukherjee said that his blood supply functions are stable (hemodynamically stable) and his lung infection is undergoing treatment. Doctors say that a person is said to be 'Himodynamically Stable' when his blood supply standard – blood pressure, heart and pulse speed is constant and normal.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee (in file pic) is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters have improved. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He remains haemodynamically stable: Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantonment pic.twitter.com/a2T9qc24YG – ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

The hospital said in a statement, “Mr. Pranab Mukherjee is undergoing treatment for lung infection. Their kidney standards have improved. He is still in a deep coma and is on life support system. He is’ Himodynamically stable ‘.’ Mukherjee was the 13th President of India and held the post of President from 2012 to 2017.