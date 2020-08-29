Entertainment

Pranab Mukherjee Health News: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on ventilator, kidney problem has improved

August 29, 2020
2 Min Read

Pranab Mukherjee Health Updates: Hospitalized former President Pranab Mukherjee is still in a deep coma and on ventilator, although his kidney standards have improved. The Army’s Research and Referral Hospital gave this information. Pranab Mukherjee (84) was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and underwent brain surgery. Covid-19 (Covid-19) test earlier confirmed their infection. Also Read – Pranab Mukherjee Health Updates: Former President Pranab Mukherjee in deep coma, ventilator support continues – Hospital

Doctors treating Pranab Mukherjee said that his blood supply functions are stable (hemodynamically stable) and his lung infection is undergoing treatment. Doctors say that a person is said to be ‘Himodynamically Stable’ when his blood supply standard – blood pressure, heart and pulse speed is constant and normal. Also Read – Pranab Mukherjee Health Updates: The hospital released this update regarding Pranab Mukherjee’s health

The hospital said in a statement, “Mr. Pranab Mukherjee is undergoing treatment for lung infection. Their kidney standards have improved. He is still in a deep coma and is on life support system. He is’ Himodynamically stable ‘.’ Mukherjee was the 13th President of India and held the post of President from 2012 to 2017.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment