Pranab Mukherjee Health News: No improvement in the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee, still on life support system

Pranab Mukherjee Health Updates: The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee is still critical and he is on the life support system. This information has been given by the hospital. According to the statement released by the hospital, 'Pranab Mukherjee' condition did not improve on Friday and he is still on the Life Support System. His condition is still stable.

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are presently stable: Army Research & Referral (R&R) Hospital, Delhi pic.twitter.com/5WTY1Gtzg8 – ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

Former President Pranab Mukherjee (84) was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital on August 10 and underwent brain surgery. Earlier, he was confirmed infected by the Covid-19 probe. Pranab Mukherjee was the President of India from 2012 to 2017.

Update: My father is & has always been a fighter! He is slowly responding to medical interventions & all his vital parameters are stable.

I urge upon every well wisher to pray for my father’s speedy recovery! We need them 🙏 https://t.co/7FdYxcUwXR – Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 13, 2020

A day earlier, the former president’s son and MP Abhijeet Mukherjee tweeted, “My father is a fighter and always has been.” Treatment is slowly impacting them. I appeal to all the well wishers of my father’s speedy recovery. We need them. ”Angered by rumors about the health of the former president, Abhijeet Mukherjee said,” My father Pranab Mukherjee is still alive and is ‘hemodynamically stable’. “

