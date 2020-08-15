Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: No improvement in former President’s health, still on ventilator support

new Delhi: Even on Saturday, there was no improvement in the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Now they have been placed on ventilator support. Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the military hospital on Monday afternoon and Kovid-19 was also confirmed before the surgery. On Saturday morning, R&R Hospital gave information about his health. Also Read – Pranab Mukherjee Health News: Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s condition not improved, still on life support system

While giving health updates from the hospital, it was said that at present, there is no change in the condition of the former President. He is still kept on ventilator support and a team of the hospital is constantly monitoring him.

Let us tell you that on 10 August, Pranab Mukherjee was brought to R&R Hospital for brain surgery. His surgery was to be done after a clot broke out in his brain, but before this he was tested for corona in which he was found infected with Kovid-19.

Let me tell you that in many media reports, the news of Pranab Mukherjee's death was shown by his son Abhijeet Mukherjee, expressing displeasure that many corporate houses show wrong news to be in the headlines, seeing that the head bowed with shame is.

A day earlier, the former president's son and MP Abhijeet Mukherjee tweeted, "My father is a fighter and always has been." Treatment is slowly impacting them. I appeal to all the well wishers of my father's speedy recovery. We need them. "Angered by rumors about the health of the former president, Abhijeet Mukherjee said," My father Pranab Mukherjee is still alive and is 'hemodynamically stable'. "