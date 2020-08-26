Pranab Mukherjee Health Updates: Former President Pranab Mukherjee in deep coma, ventilator support continues – Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee Health News: Former President Pranab Mukherjee has gone into a deep coma. He is constantly on ventilator support. The Army Research and Referral Hospital (R&R) said in a medical bulletin issued on Wednesday that he has been hospitalized for the last 16 days and is in critical condition after brain surgery. Hospital officials said, ‘Pranab Mukherjee has got an infection in his lungs, which is under treatment. On the other hand, the condition of his kidneys is not good from yesterday. Also Read – Pranab Mukherjee Health Updates: The hospital released this update regarding Pranab Mukherjee’s health

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters are slightly deranged since yesterday. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support: Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt

(File pic) pic.twitter.com/OVwFmuMxps Also Read – Pranab Mukherjee Health Updates: The hospital said this about Pranab Mukherjee’s health – ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020 Also Read – Pranab Mukherjee Health Updates: Hospital released latest update regarding Pranab Mukherjee’s health

Let us know that after Mukherjee’s lung infection last week, his health had become much worse. A team of experts is constantly monitoring them. The former president was admitted to the hospital for a life-saving surgery on the afternoon of August 10. Then his Kovid-19 test was found positive. There has been no improvement in his health since then.