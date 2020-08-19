Pranab Mukherjee Health Updates: Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health deteriorated, lung infection also occurred – Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee Health Latest Updates: On Wednesday, the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee admitted to the hospital worsened after lung infection. The Army’s Research and Referral Hospital gave this information. Please tell that Pranab Mukherjee (84) was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and underwent brain surgery. Earlier, they were also confirmed to be infected by Covid-19 investigation. Also Read – Pranab Mukherjee Health Updates: His son did this for the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee

There has been a decline in the medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee as he has developed features of lung infection. He continues to be on ventilatory support & is currently being managed by a team of experts: Army Research & Referral Hospital, Delhi

There has been a decline in the medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee as he has developed features of lung infection. He continues to be on ventilatory support & is currently being managed by a team of experts: Army Research & Referral Hospital, Delhi

(file pic) pic.twitter.com/ZVYVj3kLF6
– ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Doctors treating Pranab Mukherjee said that he is still on life support system. Earlier, Pranab Mukherjee’s son and former MP Abhijeet Mukherjee said that there are positive signs of improvement in his father’s condition. The hospital said in a statement, “Pranab Mukherjee’s condition has worsened a bit because he has got lung infection. He is still on life support system and a team of experts is treating him.

With All Your good wishes & sincere efforts of the Doctors, my father is stable now! His vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed! I request you all to pray for his speedy recovery! 🙏#PranabMukherjee – Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 19, 2020

At the same time, Abhijeet Mukherjee tweeted that his father’s condition is stable. He said, ‘After all the wishes and hard work of the doctors, my father’s condition is now stable … positive signs of improvement have been seen. I request all of you, wish him well soon. ”It is known that Pranab Mukherjee was the President of the country from 2012 to 2017.

