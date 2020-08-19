Pranab Mukherjee Health Updates: His son did this for the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee Health Updates: The condition of hospitalized former President Pranab Mukherjee is stable and there are also positive signs of improvement in his health. This information has been tweeted by his son Abhijeet Mukherjee. Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted and wrote, ‘My father’s condition is now stable with the prayers of all of you and the efforts of doctors. Corrective signs have been seen in them. I request all of you to pray for his speedy recovery. Also Read – Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: No improvement in health of former President, still on ventilator support

With All Your good wishes & sincere efforts of the Doctors, my father is stable now! His vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed! I request you all to pray for his speedy recovery! 🙏#PranabMukherjee – Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 19, 2020

A day earlier, on Tuesday, the Army Research and Referral Hospital said that there has been no improvement in the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee and he is still on life support system (ventilator). The doctors treating him had said that the condition of Mukherjee’s major organs is stable.

Please tell that 84-year-old former President Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital of Delhi Cantonment on August 10. He underwent an operation to remove a blood clot in his brain and has been in a coma since then. He was also confirmed to be infected with Coronavirus. Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th President of the country from 2012 to 2017.