Pranab Mukherjee Health Updates: Hospital released latest update regarding Pranab Mukherjee’s health

Pranab Mukherjee Health Updates: Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who is hospitalized, is in a coma and his condition is stable. Army Research and Referral Hospital gave this information. Please tell that Pranab Mukherjee (84) was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and underwent brain surgery. Covid-19 (Covid-19) test earlier confirmed their infection.

Doctors treating Pranab Mukherjee (84) said that he is being treated for respiratory tract infection and is still on ventilator.

The condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose and is being treated for respiratory infection. His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support: Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt (File Photo) pic.twitter.com/InDdaO90oh
– ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

In a statement issued by the hospital, it said, "There is no change in Pranab Mukherjee's condition till this morning. He is in a deep coma and is being treated for his respiratory tract infection. His condition is stable and he is still on ventilator." Pranab Mukherjee was the President of India from 2012 to 2017.

