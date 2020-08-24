Pranab Mukherjee Health Updates: The hospital released this update regarding Pranab Mukherjee’s health

Pranab Mukherjee Health Updates: There is no improvement in the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee hospitalized. The Army’s Research and Referral Hospital gave this information. Please tell that Pranab Mukherjee (84) was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and underwent brain surgery. Covid-19 (Covid-19) test earlier confirmed their infection. Also Read – Pranab Mukherjee Health Updates: The hospital said this about Pranab Mukherjee’s health

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose and is being treated for respiratory infection. His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support: Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt

(file pic) pic.twitter.com/Zzv3YBBbBb Also Read – Pranab Mukherjee Health Updates: The hospital released the latest update regarding Pranab Mukherjee’s health – ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020 Also Read – No improvement in Pranab Mukherjee’s health, lung infection, doctors said this about heart

Doctors treating Pranab Mukherjee say that he has a respiratory infection, which is undergoing treatment. He is currently on ventilator. Mukherjee was admitted to this hospital in Delhi Cantonment on 10 August. The hospital said in a statement, “There has been no change in Pranab Mukherjee’s condition till this morning. He is in a deep coma. He has respiratory infection, which is being treated. He is on ventilator right now. ‘

Mukherjee’s operation was done after blood clots formed in his brain. At the time of hospitalization, he was also found infected with Kovid-19. After this, he had a respiratory infection. Mukherjee has been the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.