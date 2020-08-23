Pranab Mukherjee Health Updates: The hospital said this about Pranab Mukherjee’s health

new Delhi: There has been no improvement in the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee and he is still on ventilator. The Army Research and Referral Hospital gave this information on Sunday. Doctors treating 84-year-old Mukherjee say that his condition is stable. Also Read – Pranab Mukherjee Health Updates: The hospital released the latest update regarding Pranab Mukherjee’s health

Mukherjee was admitted to this hospital in Delhi Cantonment on 10 August and underwent brain surgery on the same day. He was also confirmed with infection in the Kovid-19 investigation. The doctors said that after this, there was an infection in his lungs, which is being treated.

"There has been no change in Pranab Mukherjee's condition till this morning," the hospital said in a statement. He is in a deep coma and is currently on ventilator. His condition is stable.

“There has been no change in Pranab Mukherjee’s condition till this morning,” the hospital said in a statement. He is in a deep coma and is currently on ventilator. His condition is stable. “Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. Due to the old age of the former president, a team of doctors is constantly monitoring his health.