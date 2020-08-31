Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmishtha Mukherjee’s emotional tweet said, ‘Birth as your daughter is my good fortune’

new Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee is no more. He died at the age of 84. He was hospitalized for several days. He had an infection in his lungs. He had also become corona infected. He was in a deep coma for several days. Many celebrities of the country and abroad have expressed condolences on the demise of the former President, including PM Modi. Also Read – These celebs from the cricket world including Virat-Rohit paid tribute to Pranab Mukherjee

At the same time, Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmishtha Mukherjee made a sentimental tweet remembering her father. He wrote- "I bow to all of you. Baba through the lines of your favorite poet, I am telling everyone your last good bye. You spent your life in service to the people in the national service. I consider my birth as your daughter to be my good fortune. '

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has passed away. He was ill for a long time and was in a coma. Many parts of Pranab Mukherjee's body stopped working. His death has been confirmed by his son Abhijeet Mukherjee. He was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi. He was also infected with Covid-19 during treatment. He was on ventilator for a long time. He was in a deep coma. A 7-day state mourning has been announced in the country on the demise of Pranab Mukherjee. There will be state mourning in the country from 31 August to 6 September. The mourning has been announced by the central government. Half the flag of Parliament was also tilted.

Pranab Mukherjee was 84 years old. He was born on 11 December 1935. Pranab Mukherjee has been awarded the country’s highest honor Bharat Ratna. Along with this, he also got Padma Vibhushan. Pranab Mukherjee was the President of the country from 2012 to 2017.