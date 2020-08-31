Pranab Mukherjee’s health and worsened, septic shock due to lung infection, former President: Army Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee Health News: Hospitalized former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health has worsened and he is in a state of septic shock due to lung infection. The Army Research and Referral Hospital on Monday released this information by releasing the Health Bulletin of the former President. Please tell that Pranab Mukherjee (84) was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and underwent brain surgery. Covid-19 (Covid-19) test earlier confirmed their infection. Also Read – Pranab Mukherjee Health News: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on ventilator, kidney problem has improved

There is a decline in the medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection & is being managed by a team of experts. He continues to be in deep coma & on ventilator support: Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt pic.twitter.com/wRlCCT0s6v

– ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

A statement from the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital was issued saying that Pranab Mukherjee’s health has been seen declining since the past day. He is under septic shock due to infection in the lungs. A special team of doctors is engaged in his treatment. He is still in a coma and is put on ventilator support.