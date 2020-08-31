Entertainment

Pranab Mukherjee’s health and worsened, septic shock due to lung infection, former President: Army Hospital

August 31, 2020
Pranab Mukherjee Health News: Hospitalized former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health has worsened and he is in a state of septic shock due to lung infection. The Army Research and Referral Hospital on Monday released this information by releasing the Health Bulletin of the former President. Please tell that Pranab Mukherjee (84) was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and underwent brain surgery. Covid-19 (Covid-19) test earlier confirmed their infection. Also Read – Pranab Mukherjee Health News: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on ventilator, kidney problem has improved

A statement from the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital was issued saying that Pranab Mukherjee’s health has been seen declining since the past day. He is under septic shock due to infection in the lungs. A special team of doctors is engaged in his treatment. He is still in a coma and is put on ventilator support.

