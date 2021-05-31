Pranitha Subhash is an Indian film actress and style, who works predominantly in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi motion pictures. She made her debut film Porki as Anjali Iyer which is a Kannada film within the 12 months 2010. Now she is operating within the films like Hi Guru Prema Kosame (Telugu) and Lucifer (Malayalam). Pranitha did a lead function in Hungama 2 Hindi film (2021). She were given married to a Bangalore businessman Nitin Raju on 30 Would possibly 2021. Take a look at under for Pranitha Subhash Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures Listing, Circle of relatives, Pictures, and extra.
Pranitha Subhash used to be born on 17 October 1992 in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. Pranitha Subhash father title is Subhash and her mom title is Jayashri. Her education and commencement main points might be up to date quickly. She began her appearing profession within the 12 months 2010, from the film Poriki which is the Telugu remake film of on this film she seemed reverse to Darshan. After the good fortune of her first film, she were given a number of gives from Kannada films however she refused it as a result of she is picky about her initiatives. Then she signed the Telugu film Baava which is a love tale on this film she starred reverse to Siddharth.
She made her debut Tamil film Udhayan at the side of Arulnithi after which she signed her 2d Tamil undertaking Saguni on this film she seemed with actor Karthi. Then within the following years, she featured in quite a lot of films like Angaaraka, Jarasandha and Bheema Theeradalli, Whistle, Attarintiki Daredi and extra. She used to be nominated for Filmfare award for Best possible Kannada actress and SIIMA award for Best possible Kannada actress for the film Bheema Theeradalli. She has counseled for the manufacturers like Joyalukkas, SVB Silks Salem, Bombay Jewelry, Welight Academy of Schooling, Sri Lakshmi Jewelry, Pondicherry and RS Brothers. Later she used to be signed as a logo ambassador of the staff Karnataka Bulldozers within the Famous person Cricket League season 3 within the 12 months 2013. Additionally, she is the logo ambassador of Jewels of India – a manner jewelry exhibition in Bangalore and Jewels Exotica. Then she has purchased the stakes in a hospitality corporate, with that, she is the co-owner of the eating place which situated on Lavelle Highway, Bangalore.
Pranitha Subhash Biography
|Title
|Pranitha Subhash
|Actual Title
|Pranitha Subhash
|Nickname
|Pranitha
|Career
|Indian movie actress and style
|Date of Start
|17 October 1992
|Age
|25 (as of August 2018)
|Zodiac signal
|Libra
|Father Title
|Subhash
|Mom Title
|Jayashri
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|College
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|Gazing films, and Listening Track
|Place of origin
|Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Married
|Sure
|Husband Title
|Nitin Raju
|Present Town
|Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Pranitha Subhash Motion pictures Listing
|2010
|Porki
|Anjali Iyer
|Kannada
|Kannada debut
|2010
|Em Pillo Em Pillado
|Badra
|Telugu
|Telugu debut
|2010
|Baava
|Varalakshmi
|Telugu
|2011
|Udhayan (movie)
|Priya
|Tamil
|Tamil debut
|2011
|Jarasandha
|Samantha
|Kannada
|2012
|Bheema Theeradalli
|Bheemavva
|Kannada
|Nominated, Filmfare Award for Best possible Actress – Kannada
Nominated, SIIMA Award for Best possible Actress
|2012
|Saguni
|Sridevi
|Tamil
|2012
|Snehitaru
|Anjali
|Kannada
|2012
|Mr. 420
|Rukmini
|Kannada
|2013
|Whistle
|Anu
|Kannada
|Nominated, SIIMA Award for Best possible Actress
|2013
|Attarintiki Daredi
|Prameela
|Telugu
|Santosham Jury Award,
Cinemaa Awards Face of the 12 months,
Nominated-Filmfare Award for Best possible Supporting Actress
|2014
|Angaaraka
|Priya
|Kannada
|2014
|Pandavulu Pandavulu Thummeda
|Kuchala Kumari “Kuku”
|Telugu
|2014
|Brahma
|Pranitha
|Kannada
|Nominated, SIIMA Award for Best possible Actress
|2014
|Rabhasa
|Bhagyam
|Telugu
|2015
|Masss
|Anuradha
|Tamil
|Edison Award for Best possible Actress
|2015
|Dynamite
|Anamika
|Telugu
|2015
|A 2d Hand Lover
|Kannada
|2016
|Brahmotsavam
|Ajay’s cousin
|Telugu
|2016
|Jaggu Dada
|Herself
|Kannada
|Cameo look
|2017
|Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal
|Divya
|Tamil
|2017
|Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum
|Priya
|Tamil
|2017
|Mass Chief
|Shivraj’s spouse
|Kannada
|2018
|Hi Guru Prema Kosame
|filming
|Telugu
|2018
|Lucifer (movie)
|Malayalam
|Pre-Manufacturing
Pranitha Subhash Pictures
