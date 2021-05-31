Pranitha Subhash is an Indian film actress and style, who works predominantly in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi motion pictures. She made her debut film Porki as Anjali Iyer which is a Kannada film within the 12 months 2010. Now she is operating within the films like Hi Guru Prema Kosame (Telugu) and Lucifer (Malayalam). Pranitha did a lead function in Hungama 2 Hindi film (2021). She were given married to a Bangalore businessman Nitin Raju on 30 Would possibly 2021. Take a look at under for Pranitha Subhash Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures Listing, Circle of relatives, Pictures, and extra.

Pranitha Subhash used to be born on 17 October 1992 in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. Pranitha Subhash father title is Subhash and her mom title is Jayashri. Her education and commencement main points might be up to date quickly. She began her appearing profession within the 12 months 2010, from the film Poriki which is the Telugu remake film of on this film she seemed reverse to Darshan. After the good fortune of her first film, she were given a number of gives from Kannada films however she refused it as a result of she is picky about her initiatives. Then she signed the Telugu film Baava which is a love tale on this film she starred reverse to Siddharth.

She made her debut Tamil film Udhayan at the side of Arulnithi after which she signed her 2d Tamil undertaking Saguni on this film she seemed with actor Karthi. Then within the following years, she featured in quite a lot of films like Angaaraka, Jarasandha and Bheema Theeradalli, Whistle, Attarintiki Daredi and extra. She used to be nominated for Filmfare award for Best possible Kannada actress and SIIMA award for Best possible Kannada actress for the film Bheema Theeradalli. She has counseled for the manufacturers like Joyalukkas, SVB Silks Salem, Bombay Jewelry, Welight Academy of Schooling, Sri Lakshmi Jewelry, Pondicherry and RS Brothers. Later she used to be signed as a logo ambassador of the staff Karnataka Bulldozers within the Famous person Cricket League season 3 within the 12 months 2013. Additionally, she is the logo ambassador of Jewels of India – a manner jewelry exhibition in Bangalore and Jewels Exotica. Then she has purchased the stakes in a hospitality corporate, with that, she is the co-owner of the eating place which situated on Lavelle Highway, Bangalore.

Pranitha Subhash Biography

Title Pranitha Subhash Actual Title Pranitha Subhash Nickname Pranitha Career Indian movie actress and style Date of Start 17 October 1992 Age 25 (as of August 2018) Zodiac signal Libra Father Title Subhash Mom Title Jayashri Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification Graduate College But to be up to date School But to be up to date Spare time activities Gazing films, and Listening Track Place of origin Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Nationality Indian Married Sure Husband Title Nitin Raju Present Town Bangalore, Karnataka, India

Pranitha Subhash Motion pictures Listing

2010 Porki Anjali Iyer Kannada Kannada debut 2010 Em Pillo Em Pillado Badra Telugu Telugu debut 2010 Baava Varalakshmi Telugu 2011 Udhayan (movie) Priya Tamil Tamil debut 2011 Jarasandha Samantha Kannada 2012 Bheema Theeradalli Bheemavva Kannada Nominated, Filmfare Award for Best possible Actress – Kannada

Nominated, SIIMA Award for Best possible Actress 2012 Saguni Sridevi Tamil 2012 Snehitaru Anjali Kannada 2012 Mr. 420 Rukmini Kannada 2013 Whistle Anu Kannada Nominated, SIIMA Award for Best possible Actress 2013 Attarintiki Daredi Prameela Telugu Santosham Jury Award,

Cinemaa Awards Face of the 12 months,

Nominated-Filmfare Award for Best possible Supporting Actress 2014 Angaaraka Priya Kannada 2014 Pandavulu Pandavulu Thummeda Kuchala Kumari “Kuku” Telugu 2014 Brahma Pranitha Kannada Nominated, SIIMA Award for Best possible Actress 2014 Rabhasa Bhagyam Telugu 2015 Masss Anuradha Tamil Edison Award for Best possible Actress 2015 Dynamite Anamika Telugu 2015 A 2d Hand Lover Kannada 2016 Brahmotsavam Ajay’s cousin Telugu 2016 Jaggu Dada Herself Kannada Cameo look 2017 Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal Divya Tamil 2017 Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum Priya Tamil 2017 Mass Chief Shivraj’s spouse Kannada 2018 Hi Guru Prema Kosame filming Telugu 2018 Lucifer (movie) Malayalam Pre-Manufacturing

Newest Moviest Listing

Here’s the record of all new upcoming films record of actress Pranitha,

