Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case: Prashant Bhushan did this with a 1 rupee coin after sentencing

Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case: Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan has been fined by the Supreme Court in the Contempt Case of Prashant Bhushan one rupee. According to the verdict, if Prashant Bhushan is not fined till September 15, he could face a jail term of 3 months. Along with this, he can also be suspended from advocacy for three years. The Supreme Court has directed Prashant Bhushan, convicted for two tweets against the judiciary, to deposit the amount of the fine in the registry of the apex court by 15 September. Also Read – Vijay Mallya shocked by SC, fugitive liquor businessman’s petition dismissed in contempt of court case

My lawyer & senior colleague Rajiv Dhavan contributed 1 Re immediately after the contempt judgment today which I gratefully accepted pic.twitter.com/vVXmzPe4ss – Prashant Bhushan (@ pbhushan1) August 31, 2020

After being sentenced, Prashant Bhushan tweeted and wrote, “My lawyer and senior partner Rajiv Dhawan gave me a rupee as soon as the decision on the contempt case was accepted with gratitude.”

Let me tell you that the bench of Justice Arun Mishra, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Krishna Murari sentenced Prashant Bhushan, saying that if he does not deposit the fine amount, he will face a simple imprisonment of three months and there will be a ban on his advocacy for three years. The bench said that freedom of expression cannot be obstructed, but the rights of others also have to be respected.

The apex court had on August 14 convicted Prashant Bhushan of criminal contempt for two derogatory tweets against the judiciary and said that he cannot be called a healthy critic of the functioning of the judiciary in the public interest. Bhushan, in his statement, refused to apologize to the court for these tweets, saying that what he believes in, he said.

