Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case: Prashant Bhushan fined 1 rupee, you are getting burdened, right?

Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case: Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, convicted in contempt case of Supreme Court, has imposed a fine of only Rs. Prashant Bhushan was held guilty by the apex court due to a tweet criticizing the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the apex court had asked Prashant Bhushan, 63, to apologize, but he refused to back down or apologize, saying it would be his conscience and contempt of court.

As a punishment under the Contempt of Court Act, Prashant Bhushan could have been imprisoned for up to six months or a fine of two thousand rupees or both, but he has been fined only one rupee. In case of non-payment of fine, he can be stopped from practicing for three years or he can be sent to jail for three months.