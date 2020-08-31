Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case: Supreme Court will announce sentence today in Prashant Bhushan contempt case

Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case: The Supreme Court will announce the sentence in the contempt case of senior advocate Prashant Bhushan today. Prashant Bhushan has been found guilty of contempt for his tweet criticizing the Supreme Court. Prashant Bhushan, 63, refused to back down or apologize, saying it would be his conscience and contempt of court. As a punishment under the Contempt of Court Act, Prashant Bhushan can be imprisoned for up to six months or a fine of two thousand rupees or both. Also Read – NEET-JEE 2020: Students took to Twitter to protest against the exam, opposition approached the Supreme Court

On August 25, senior advocate Rajeev Dhawan requested the apex court after Prashant Bhushan rejected the court's apology, and asked the top court to give a 'Statesman-like message' and not make Bhushan a martyr. . On August 14, the Supreme Court held Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his two derogatory tweets against the judiciary.

Dhawan, appearing for Bhushan, had requested the apex court citing Bhushan's supplementary statement that he should withdraw his August 14 verdict and not undergo any punishment. He requested that not only this matter should be closed, but also the dispute should be ended. Attorney General KK Venugopal had also requested the court to forgive Bhushan with the message that he should not repeat such act in future.

On this, the court said, “Prashant Bhushan is at liberty to speak, but he says that he will not apologize for contempt.” The court said that a person should realize his mistake, we gave time to Bhushan, but he says that he will not apologize.

On this, the Attorney General had said, the court should warn Bhushan and take a compassionate approach. The court said that the court can only speak through its order. Prashant Bhushan has also made derogatory remarks in his affidavit. The apex court asked the Attorney General that, Prashant Bhushan said that the Supreme Court has collapsed, is it not objectionable? On this, the Attorney General said that Prashant Bhushan would regret it.

