Prashant Kishor might sign up for Congress birthday party, finally why Rahul Gandhi sought opinion from birthday party leaders!

New Delhi: Election strategist Prashant Kishor might quickly sign up for the Congress birthday party. We say this as a result of PK himself is within the temper to begin his new political innings. In truth, after his assembly with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, there was a stir within the political circles that he might sign up for the Congress birthday party. Allow us to inform you that such knowledge has come to the fore, consistent with which he has sought opinion from the birthday party leaders in regards to the inclusion of PK within the birthday party.

Please inform that no commentary has been issued by means of Rahul Gandhi and Prashant Kishor on this regard. On the identical time, consistent with a information, it was once mentioned in a gathering chaired by means of Rahul Gandhi on 22 July. Veteran Congress birthday party leaders like AK Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, and KC Venugopal had been provide on this assembly.

In keeping with a information printed in Hindustan Occasions, if each the events agree on this regard, then Prashant Kishor can sign up for the Congress as Common Secretary. Allow us to inform you that during a couple of days, Rahul Gandhi and different leaders are going to take the general choice in this subject. Then again, earlier than that he desires to seek the advice of the leaders within the birthday party.

In keeping with the ideas, the Congress birthday party is raring to undertake the methods instructed by means of Prashant Kishor and a consensus has additionally evolved throughout the session. PK additional mentioned that we're constructive about this and it's unimaginable to defeat the BJP with out the Congress birthday party. Considerably, up to now, PK had mentioned that he does now not suppose that any 3rd or Fourth Entrance can defeat Narendra Modi with out involving the Congress.