Prashant Kishore on the pretext of congratulating Nitish Kumar, said this by tweeting …

Elected strategist Prashant Kishor (Prashant Kishor), who was expelled from Janata Dal United (JDU), attacked him after taking oath of Nitish Kumar as Bihar Chief Minister. Prashant Kishore said that he has been 'nominated' to this post by the BJP and that the state should be prepared for the ineffective rule of 'a tired and politically insignificant leader' for a few more years.

Kishore, once a close aide of Nitish, was made the JDU vice-president, but his independent and often conflicting views led to a sour relationship between the two and he was expelled from the party.

On taking oath as BJP-nominated Chief Minister @NitishKumar Congratulations With a tired and politically belittled leader as CM, #Bihar should brace for few more years of lacklustre governance. – Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) November 16, 2020

Prashant Kishore tweeted, ‘Congratulations to Nitish Kumar for taking oath as BJP-nominated Chief Minister. With a tired and politically insignificant leader as the Chief Minister, Bihar should be ready for an ineffective regime for a few more years. ‘Kishore, who has been active on Twitter, tweeted this first in the last four months.

Best wishes to the respected Shri Nitish Kumar ji on being nominated as the Chief Minister. I hope that instead of the ambition of the chair, he will make the government’s priority on the 19 lakh jobs and jobs of Bihar’s Janakaksha and NDA and positive issues like education, medicine, earning, irrigation, hearing. – Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 16, 2020

On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has also taunted Nitish Kumar on the pretext of congratulating him. Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, 'Best wishes to respected Shri Nitish Kumar ji on being nominated as Chief Minister'. I hope that instead of the ambition of the chair, he will make the government's priority on 19 lakh jobs and employment, education, medicine, earning, irrigation, hearing of Bihar's public welfare and NDA. '

