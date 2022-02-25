“Pray for us”, the dramatic request of a Uruguayan soccer player who lives in Ukraine

Uruguayan soccer player Carlos De Pena, who currently resides in Ukraine, uploaded images to his networks asking them to pray for the Ukrainian situation Photos: Carlos De Pena’s Instagram

After the invasion of the Russian army of Valdimir Putin in Ukraine, the local football championship was suspended. The contest featured a Uruguayan footballer, Carlos de Pena, who plays for Dinamo Kiev.

At 29 years old and with 102 official matches, the footballer has been living in Ukraine since 2019. He shared on his social networks an image asking for “peace for Ukraine” and a short text in another image that says “pray for us”.

The 29-year-old soccer player asked his followers to pray for those who are in Ukraine and clarified that his wife and son are in Uruguay

“The situation is serious and I am here in Kiev. Thank God my family is in Uruguay. I only ask you to pray and everything will be fine”, De Pena wrote in another image on his social networks. The midfielder, being Uruguayan, You do not have the possibility of accessing an embassy or a consulate in Ukraine, since the one who has jurisdiction over that country is the Romanian consulate.

A De Pena He was also seen in a video posted on social media alongside other Brazilian soccer players, both Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Kiev., the two historical opponents of Ukrainian football. There, the Brazilian authorities are asked to help them leave the country, now at war, to return to their families.

The desperate request of the Brazilian players of Dinamo Kiev and Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine after the Russian attack

KEEP READING:

Strong statement by Uruguay against the Russian invasion in Ukraine: “It puts regional stability at risk”

The desperate request of a group of soccer players from Ukraine after the Russian attack: “We don’t know if there will be food”

The futurist guru Yuval Harari, Ukraine and an old debate very current: spend on weapons or invest in new energies, education and health