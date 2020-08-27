Prayagraj: Big action by police on former MP Atik Ahmed, five properties seized, action will be taken on two today

Prayagraj: Five immovable properties of former Bahubali MP of the city Atiq Ahmed were attached on Wednesday and the remaining two immovable properties will be attached on Thursday. Superintendent of Police (city) Dinesh Kumar Singh said that the attachment of seven immovable properties of Atik Ahmed was ordered by the District Magistrate, out of which five properties were attached on Wednesday. Also Read – AAP MP Sanjay Singh gave notice of breach of privilege against 8 police officers of UP, know the whole matter

He told that due to the dusk, the municipal team could not process the attachment of two properties in Khuldabad. Attachment of these properties will be done on Thursday. It is noteworthy that Prayagraj District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami had issued an order to attach seven immovable properties of former MP Atiq based on the letter of senior Superintendent of Police dated August 5, 2020 and the report of Cantt Police Incharge.

The senior superintendent of police had recommended attachment of these immovable properties acquired by Atiq Ahmed in the above mentioned number. These immovable properties include four properties under Khuldabad police station, two properties under Dhumanganj police station and one property under Civil Lines police station.

The District Magistrate, using the powers conferred under Section 14 (1) of the Prevention of Gangs and Anti-Social Activities Act, passed an order for attachment of these seven immovable properties and appointed administrators for these properties. It is noteworthy that former MP Atiq Ahmed is currently lodged in a jail in Gujarat.