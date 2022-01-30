Prayagraj Dharm Sansad: The Parliament of Religions acknowledged, claim Sant Bose as the primary PM of the rustic, trade of faith will have to be thought to be as treason

Prayagraj Dharm Sansad: Within the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, saints within the Parliament of Religions have demanded that India be declared a Hindu country. Excluding this, Subhash Chandra Bose will have to be declared the primary Top Minister of the rustic and loss of life penalty will have to be given for conversion and it will have to be handled as treason. The saints additionally acknowledged that ‘patriots’ are a part of the Muslim circle of relatives and the verdict to accentuate their ‘ghar wapsi’ marketing campaign will proceed. The manager visitor of the convention, Sumeru Peethadheeshwar, Jagadguru Swami Narendrananda Saraswati, said- ‘The federal government can not claim India as a Hindu Rashtra, however all Hindus will have to get started writing and claim the rustic as a Hindu Rashtra. Via doing so, the federal government might be pressured to claim the rustic as a Hindu Rashtra.Additionally Learn – Prayagraj Dharm Sansad: The answer used to be handed within the Parliament of Religions, the saints gave a choice – from nowadays all write ‘Hindu Rashtra Bharat’

islamic jihad greatest risk

It used to be additional acknowledged that Islamic Jihad is a brilliant risk to humanity and the sector. China's coverage must be followed to weigh down it and it may be stopped via implementing sanctions like China. 'Sanatani' is the objective of everybody and for this it is vital that the gadget of equivalent training and equivalent justice will have to be applied within the nation. He additionally demanded that the federal government takeover of Hindu monasteries and temples wishes to finish. If monasteries and temples are being taken over via the federal government, then mosques and church buildings will have to even be taken over. Jagadguru acknowledged that 'Muslims aren't a minority and motion will have to be taken to withdraw their minority standing'.

If he acknowledged one thing in his safety, then put him in prison.

He acknowledged that the lives of revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev will have to be incorporated within the college curriculum. Provision will have to be made for capital punishment via conserving conversion within the class of sedition. Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Bharti of Niranjani Akhara acknowledged, 'When non secular leaders spoke a couple of phrases for his or her protection within the Parliament of Religions in Haridwar, they have been installed prison. It used to be acknowledged that this has harm the emotions of other folks of a selected faith, but if a crowd of 20,000 amassed in Tauqeer Raza Bareilly and spewing venom towards Sanatan Dharma, no motion used to be taken. Did not it harm our emotions? A threatening video of Owaisi used to be launched however no motion used to be taken.

country has no father

He appealed to the saints and devotees provide within the honest to jot down letters to the federal government for the discharge of Mahamandaleshwar Narasimhanand Yeti and Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi (former identify Waseem Rizvi). Jagadguru Swami Narendranand Saraswati acknowledged – There may also be no father of the country. One may also be the son of the country, however no longer the daddy of the country. The primary Top Minister of the rustic used to be Subhash Chandra Bose, his management used to be approved. In this sort of scenario, he will have to be declared the primary Top Minister of the rustic. Historians have introduced fallacious information in entrance of the countrymen, because of which nowadays's era is at a loss for words.